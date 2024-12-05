Update: Ottawa high school under fire after playing Arabic song during Remembrance Day ceremony

On Remembrance Day, a controversy unfolded at Sir Robert Borden High School in Ottawa. As reported by The National Post, the school's ceremony included an Arabic song titled Haza Salam, which has been widely circulated on social media amidst the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict.

Principal Aaron Hobbs reportedly defended the choice, describing Remembrance Day as a day about “a white guy who has done something related to the military.” This comment, along with the inclusion of the song, led to significant backlash from students, parents, and the wider community. Following a private meeting, Principal Hobbs issued an apology via email but declined to provide further remarks. Efforts to obtain an interview with the principal were unsuccessful.

This incident highlights broader concerns about the school and the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB), including allegations of increasing antisemitism. During a public board meeting in May, a speaker raised concerns about “the infiltration of global politics” into schools. Despite these warnings, the school proceeded to play an Arabic song during Remembrance Day—a day meant to honour those who sacrificed their lives for Canada.

Public response was immediate, with protests and counter-protests planned but ultimately canceled. A visit to the school revealed a small group of individuals waving Canadian flags. A teacher suggested that Principal Hobbs’ comments might have been misrepresented, while the journalist who originally reported the story maintained its accuracy, noting that Hobbs has not disputed the quoted remarks.

The Ottawa school board has since announced an investigation into the Remembrance Day events. Whether this will lead to substantive change remains unclear.