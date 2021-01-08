US Capitol rioters could face up to 10 years in prison

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Thanks to President Donald Trump those who participated in the riot in the US Capitol could face up to 10 years in prison due to his executive order protecting federal property.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen vowed to prosecute the pro-Trump rioters who besieged the US Capitol on Wednesday stating that they would, “face the full consequence of their actions under the law,” and added that those consequences could include being charged under President Trump’s executive order authorizing up to 10 years in prison for “injury of federal property.”

“Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the night with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators and charge federal crimes where warranted,” Rosen said in a statement.

“Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law,” he added.

On Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham called for the establishment of a task force to identify the rest and prosecute members of the violent mob. He described them as “domestic terrorists” and called for them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Five people have died in connection to the riot on Capitol Hill, including a police officer who died of his injuries a day after being struck on the head with a fire extinguisher.

Speaking to Fox News, DOJ officials said federal law enforcement officials are investigating and intend to bring charges against participants of the mob through the help of facial recognition and other tools from numerous pictures and live-streamed footage. Sources told the news organization that the FBI digital team is already analyzing pictures and videos from government resources, media outlets, and social media.

Although Rosen did not reference the executive order Trump signed following the targeted destruction of historic monuments and statues in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the order directs the Department of Justice to “prosecute to the fullest extent permitted under federal law” those involved in the destruction of government property.

“I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues — and combatting recent Criminal Violence,” Trump wrote on Twitter on June 26. “Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!”