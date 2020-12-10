Pompeo: Colleges and universities rife with anti-Americanism, easy target for China

The Chinese Communist Party views many U.S colleges and universities as “easy targets” to infiltrate and influence for Beijing’s benefit because they are “rife with anti-Americanism,” warned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a speech on Wednesday at Georgia Tech.

“It’s that the Chinese Communist Party wants what we have, and they will do whatever they must do to take it and get it,” Pompeo cautioned. “They will steal our stuff. They will pressure critics of the Chinese Communist Party to keep quiet. They will do whatever it takes.”

“And it’s important to come and talk with the American people about this because Americans must know how the Chinese Communist Party is poisoning the well of our higher education institutions for its own ends, and how those actions degrade our freedoms and American national security,” Pompeo added. “If we don’t educate ourselves, if we’re not honest about what’s taking place, we’ll get schooled by Beijing.”

Pompeo stated that CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping has expressed a desire for total control in China, and wants China to be the world’s number one superpower.

“He’s building up the People’s Liberation Army,” Pompeo said. “He’s manipulating international organizations for Beijing’s benefit. And he’s engaging — as we have seen in TV only just these last two days, he’s engaging in a vast influence campaign all across the world.”

Pompeo’s remarks come after revelations that Democrat representative Eric Swalwell got entangled with an alleged Chinese spy, prompting the FBI to intervene.

The U.S. government has issued sanctions against China over the issue of Hong Kong, most recently sanctioning 14 members of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Those members include the vice chairman of the Standing Committee and the chief prosecutor of the Chinese government’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate, as well as their families, who are all banned from entry into the U.S.

In retaliation to the measures, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced it will be taking punitive action against “U.S. executive officials, congressmen, nongovernmental organization personnel and their immediate family members who have performed badly on Hong Kong-related issues,” on Thursday.

Speaking to the press, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also said that “China has decided to cancel the visa-free treatment for temporary visits to Hong Kong and Macau by U.S. diplomatic passport holders.”





