Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was moved to the critical care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Sunday evening following his earlier admission to the hospital that day.

Austin was taken to the hospital by his security team due to symptoms indicative of a pressing bladder condition, as detailed in a statement from his medical team distributed by the Department of Defense.

After undergoing various tests and assessments, Austin was placed in the critical care unit for intensive care and vigilant observation, according to the statement.