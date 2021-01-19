Vaughan community centre hockey rink salted to prevent outdoor skating

Twitter / BryanPassifiume

Canada's greatest pastime is quickly becoming verboten, as hockey rinks are being shut down across the country.

A recent viral Twitter post appeared to show a City of Vaughan employee quite literally salting the earth (ice) behind Garnet A. Williams Community Centre, ensuring no would-be skaters take a step on the surface.

"A friend of mine in Vaughan, north of Toronto, recorded this today — a city employee salting the outdoor rink behind Garnet Williams community centre. You shall not skate."

The most un-Canadian 7 seconds you will see in your life. Sad, petty, cruel and, perhaps most importantly, unscientific. Any #NHL players care to speak out? I know what @TheoFleury14 would say. Anyone currently playing, though? https://t.co/u1CH3hjl2R — Dave Shrigley (@dshrig) January 18, 2021

Canadians across the map are growing increasingly confused with COVID-related policies. Recently, a British Columbia teen protested with a sign saying "Please tell me why Sidney Crosby can play and I can't?"

If that weren't enough, Durham Regional Police recently broke up an "illegal" outdoor hockey practice in Whitby, Ontario. According to True North Wire: "Twelve children and coaches were found to be using an outdoor ice rink in the backyard and parents had also gathered to watch their children practice hockey. The police claim those in attendance were not socially distanced."

In addition, earlier this month, Richmond Hill authorities took a different approach to their ice closures, stating their ice was "too thin" for skating, which appears to have been a roundabout way to shut down the surface, due to social distancing concerns: