Vindication: Pastor Artur Pawlowski on His Massive Court of Appeal Victory

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name By Adam Soos PETITION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski The government must stop persecuting Pastor Artur Pawlowski. 45,118 signatures

Goal: 60,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

For daring to open his church, feed the homeless, preach and protest injustice Pastor Artur Pawlowski has endured more hardship and persecution at the hands of unelected health officials, police and politicians over the last two years than most will ever encounter in a lifetime.

If that seems hyperbolic, it isn’t. Drug dealers and sex offenders have an easier time in the judicial system and in the court of public opinion than this Polish pastor who just wanted to be left alone to worship in peace. Artur and his family have seen threats, vandalism and assaults both at home and in their place of worship, and Artur’s dramatic repeated arrests and 51-day incarceration drew international attention.

But after all these hardships, the Court of Appeal of Alberta has handed Pastor Artur, and his legal counsel Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers who is being provided to Artur at no cost to him thanks to your donations at SaveArtur.com, an absolute and total victory. The ruling was a categorical repudiation of the failing of the courts when it comes to Pastor Artur’s ongoing prosecution, with the decision going so far as to say the contempt of court charges he faced should never have applied to him in the first place. I spoke with Sarah Miller to break down this win shortly have the written ruling was made available, you can watch that video here.

I also wanted to get a personal reaction from the man himself fresh off the ruling, so I joined Pastor Artur at his home to ask him how it feels to land this incredible success after so many years of harassment and disappointment, whether he would do anything differently given the chance and what he thinks of the politicians who continue to act as though his persecution was never political and was just normal judicial process.

While this ruling will go a long way to ensuring Pastor Arturs’s freedom and we hope to any pending charges against Artur dropped in the coming days, he is still facing charges under Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act and is relying on your tax receipt eligible donations to the Democracy Fund at SaveArtur.com to ensure he continues to receive strong legal representation.

Read the full decision, here.