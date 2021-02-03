WARNING: Don't travel during COVID — it could cost you everything

As if travelling back to Canada wasn't already hard enough after new restrictions were imposed by Canada's federal government. Now, comedian Ben Bankas is stuck in quarantine after he managed to secure his safe re-entry into the country.

Ben has a message for any other would-be travellers: think twice, because for all you know, it could cost you everything...

You can get more comedy from Ben by following him: BenBankasComedy on Facebook or @BenBankas on Instagram. If you want even more, you can visit BenBankas.com.