WATCH: Erin O'Toole on Liberals “kowtowing” to Beijing

In this clip from a news conference this morning, Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O'Toole answered a question on the federal government’s handling of Canada–China relations.

Here's a bit of what O'Toole had to say:

"We want to resolve disputes with China, but we have to show we're serious, we're willing to stand up for our citizens and our values.”

In response to a question about the indictment of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, O'Toole said:

“Two years of inaction and kowtowing by the Trudeau government has led to... the trial — there is no justice system in China — the show trial, the indictment of two citizens. A weak and timid approach has failed. It is time to work our allies and show that we're going to have a more serious approach with respect to Beijing.”

O'Toole was joined during the full conference by MP Michael Chong.

