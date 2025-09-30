WATCH: Ezra Levant speaks with Alex Jones about rising antisemitism

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant joins Alex Jones to discuss rising antisemitism and the narrative surrounding Israel after Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Rebel News
  |   September 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

InfoWars

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is live in studio with InfoWars host Alex Jones as the two discuss the fallout from Charlie Kirk's tragic assassination and rising antisemitism in the U.S. and Canada.

Ezra will also be taking calls from viewers and discussing the most pressing issues of the day during Tuesday's live stream from the InfoWars studio in Texas.

Watch below:

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.