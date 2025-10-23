WATCH: Poilievre responds to lefty meltdown on SNC-Lavalin

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments on the RCMP and its leadership drew continued criticism Wednesday as he attempted to reframe his assertion that some individuals merited jail time for the previous Liberal government's errors.

Last week, Poilievre slammed the RCMP's leadership on an appearance on the Northern Perspective podcast, calling it “despicable” and accusing it of “covering up” for Trudeau.

“Many of the scandals of the Trudeau era should have involved jail time. I mean, Trudeau broke the Criminal Code,” Poilievre said.

Poilievre claimed Trudeau would have faced criminal charges for accepting a vacation from a family friend and federal government associate, the Aga Khan, if the RCMP had “been doing its job.” The RCMP claim to have thoroughly investigated both the vacation and the SNC-Lavalin affair, with no charges filed for either.

Poilievre responds to the meltdown from comments he made suggesting the RCMP covered up crimes for Trudeau in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.



"People have got to be responsible for corruption, and if you look at my remarks, that's what I said," states the Conservative leader. pic.twitter.com/MTVliso4qW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 22, 2025

Poilievre clarified Wednesday he did not suggest Trudeau should be jailed, but said Liberal scandals “would be appropriately punished in that way.”

Poilievre added he is prepared to provide evidence of these violations.

The comments first came to light following Poilievre's appearance on the Northern Perspective podcast where he said, "many of the scandals of the Trudeau era should have involved jail time."

"Trudeau broke the criminal code when he took a free vacation from someone with whom he had government business," Poilievre furthered, "it's right there in the criminal code. If the RCMP had been doing its job and not covering up for him, then he would have been criminally charged."

WATCH: Poilievre calls out the RCMP for protecting rule-breaking Liberals, taking aim at Trudeau for SNC-Lavalin.



The RCMP Commissioner denied the allegations, and proposed a meeting with the Conservative leader. pic.twitter.com/Pc2VrfuGGT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 17, 2025

The Conservative leader faces criticism from opposition parties and unidentified Conservatives regarding his comments about the RCMP and its leadership, in addition to the debate over his suggestion that Trudeau should be charged.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May demanded Poilievre retract his comments and apologize, comparing his remarks to those affiliated with the U.S. "MAGA" movement.

Interim NDP Leader Don Davies also criticized the comments as “Trumpian,” calling them irresponsible and wrong.

A Conservative source told the CBC of caucus “tension” Wednesday morning, with some MPs believing Poilievre overstepped regarding his RCMP remarks. Poilievre clarified he referred specifically to former commissioner Brenda Lucki, aiming to quell concerns.

RCMP Commish Duheme to Poilievre "So I think we've talked about SNC Lavalin quite a lot under the previous government, and I think it was clear that there's no interference."



"And as far as his comment with regards to senior management, I would invite Mr. Poilievre to meet with… pic.twitter.com/GPOgaBiZ6w — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) October 16, 2025

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, then deputy commissioner, offered to meet Poilievre regarding his concerns about the force after the SNC-Lavalin affair. Duheme denied Poilievre's claim of RCMP running cover for Trudeau, asserting no political interference within the organization.

The RCMP's investigation into Trudeau's violation of ethics law was hampered by parliamentary confidentiality and the ethics commissioner's non-criminal assessment. A 2021 memo acknowledged, but dismissed, political pressure on SNC-Lavalin.

RCMP review and questioning of Wilson-Raybould and her former chief of staff could further determine if prosecution is warranted, especially in light of Raybould's resignation from cabinet in February 2019, where she alleged PMO pressure to intervene in the SNC-Lavalin criminal case.

SNC-Lavalin (now AtkinsRéalis) paid a $280 million penalty in 2019 after pleading guilty to fraud. This followed Prime Minister Trudeau's breach of ethics laws for taking a $250,000 all-expenses-paid vacation from the Aga Khan, a billionaire who had directly sought a $10 million grant from his government.