WATCH: Poilievre SHUTS UP gender warrior journalist, says there’s only ‘male and female’

Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre schooled a TV news host Wednesday on the obvious — that there are indeed only two genders.

Among the first executive orders signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday included a statement in line with science and mammalian biology.

Poilievre had a witty exchange hours ago with a media personality that left him perplexed.

.@PierrePoilievre says he's "not aware of any other genders than men and women," when asked about Trump's executive order that will have the U.S. recognize only two genders, male and female. pic.twitter.com/brScq0PF6T — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 22, 2025

“If elected as Prime Minister, is that something that you’re going to kind of walk in line with? What are your feelings on that executive order?”

“Do you have any other genders that you’d like to name?” Poilievre asked the host, who could not answer the question.

“I’m just asking if … you agree with what he’s [Trump] saying?” the host asked again. “Well, I'm not aware of any other genders [other] than men and women,” Poilievre replied.

“If you have any others that you want me to consider, you’re welcome to tell me right now,” he posed to the interviewer, who said: “Personally, I am a man. I am, as people say, a ‘cis-man’.”

“You’re a man,” Poilievre said, maintaining he’s only aware of two genders.

President Trump declares that America's official policy will be that there's only two genders, male and female.



Trump also says he'll re-instate service members who were expelled for not taking the COVID vax, with full back-pay. pic.twitter.com/0wcZW5IT9U — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2025

In his inaugural speech, U.S. President Donald Trump told Congress “the official policy of the United States government [is] that there are only two genders: male and female.” Republican members rose from their seats with a roaring applause.

“I will end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

Poilievre concurred that the government should not be in the business of intruding on people’s private lives. “Leave people alone to make their own personal decisions.”

“That's the kind of government I'm going to run,” he pledged.

President-elect Donald Trump will repeal “every radical and foolish executive order” signed by the Biden administration.



He also vows to release documents on the assassinations of former president John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., a beloved human rights activist. pic.twitter.com/7Z2d8g4UOT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 19, 2025

The host then asked if a Conservative government would appropriate another Trump order to remove the “gender neutral” designation from passports.

Since 2022, Biden's State Department has permitted a third gender, labeled X, on passports as part of legislative protections for transgender Americans. Trump, meanwhile, pledged to eradicate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices and declared only two genders exist.

Poilievre appeared cross, calling this a “strange priority” for the host to mention when a growing number of Canadians live in poverty, amid rising housing costs and rampant crime, among other concerns.

“If Liberals want to talk about different labels for gender that they want to put on passports in the United States, they can do that,” he said.

“My priority is to give people back control of their lives,” Poilievre continued. “Bring back Canada’s promise that anyone who works hard gets a powerful paycheck and pension that buys affordable food, gas, and homes in safe neighborhoods.”