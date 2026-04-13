WATCH: Tommy Robinson warns Gavin McInnes of increasing threats to Western values

Robinson discusses facing death threats and prison time for speaking out against the prevailing narrative on immigration and the Islamification of the U.K.

Rebel Wire
  |   April 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

British journalist and activist Tommy Robinson appeared alongside commentator Gavin McInnes on Saturday in New York City for an unfiltered discussion on the importance of free speech in the West.

Robinson explained the ongoing assault on free speech in the U.K., the U.S., and Canada, noting his imprisonment along with Lucy Connolly's incarceration for a social media post critical of immigration. He also discussed the threats to his life that have come from Islamic extremists.

In February 2026, Robinson received a phone call from Bedfordshire Police informing him that his name had appeared in an ISIS-affiliated publication called Yalghar, which encouraged supporters to commit violence against him, while the officer explicitly reminded him that the threat did not authorize him to carry weapons or take any pre-emptive action to defend himself.

Robinson also asserted during his conversation with McInnes that while governments in the West are pushing aggressively for increasing censorship, freedom-minded patriots are continuing to stand strong against coercive measures.

"For me to come to America to meet all of the people I've watched for so many years, to see all the people they've tried to silence, and to see where they are, I've travelled around for the last six weeks meeting different characters who they've tried to break down, and all those characters are now up with huge platforms," Robinson said.

"I guess we're the same, we now have a larger voice than we've ever had. Everything they've done to attack us and silence us hasn't worked," he continued.

The discussion underscored Robinson’s belief that attempts to silence dissenting voices in the West have instead strengthened their reach. The event at the America First Warehouse concluded with a live Q&A and meet-and-greet, allowing attendees to engage directly with both speakers.

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