We're suing the Trudeau government over COVID jails

I am suing Justin Trudeau’s government. Enough is enough.

If you have been following along, you’ll have seen my recent detention at a “government sanctioned COVID-19 isolation facility.” That is Liberal Party-speak for government gulag.

I was recently on a work assignment in Florida, covering Canadian vaccine refugees fleeing Trudeau’s procurement failure and heading stateside for a poke in the arm. Upon returning, I was threatened with a $750,000 fine and six months in jail if I did not submit to an illegal throat inspection and subsequently present myself to a local gulag.

Not only does this program trample over the fundamental rights and freedoms of thousands of Canadians every week — it is causing irreparable financial, emotional, and in some cases, physical harm to countless vulnerable citizens.

Specifically, our lawsuit argues that this government program is a flagrant and ongoing violation of sections 7, 8, and 9 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms (along with a few other laws and freedoms).

Make no mistake, this lawsuit and the program itself are leaving a black eye on the government. The people who Trudeau is interning as political scapegoats — leaving them mobbing hotel employees for food — are the very same people who would typically be voting Liberal. Canadians who are members of ethnic minorities and have family members abroad — that is Trudeau’s bread and butter. This program is such a stain on Trudeau that the government issued a state-sanctioned comedy sketch on the CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes, mocking my coverage of the inner workings of these facilities.

Of course, the state comedians laughed at my disgust with the cold toaster waffles, but neglected to mention the women who have allegedly been assaulted and molested in Trudeau’s “isolation facilities.” They forgot to mention the families who can’t cover rent after Trudeau extorted $2,000 from them as a political punishment for going to see their dying relatives abroad.

Rebel News and I are suing Trudeau because it is the right thing to do. It is not just to get justice for ourselves — we are applying to a federal judge to strike down this illegal and shameful program nationwide. If you want to see that happen, please consider helping us crowdfund our legal bills. It is the only way we can keep going.

Read the full lawsuit below: