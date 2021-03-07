Canadian “vaccine refugees” are fleeing to the U.S. for jabs

Although the mainstream media will try to tell you otherwise, Justin Trudeau's COVID vaccine procurement program has been a disaster. It has gotten so bad, in fact, that Canadians are fleeing to the United States to receive their vaccine. The majority of Canadians who are leaving seem to be going to either Arizona or Florida, two states that are allowing even Canadians to receive the vaccine.

The United States has become so efficient in vaccine distribution, thanks to former President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed, that the country is vaccinating nearly 2,000,000 people per day. That means that they are vaccinating as many people per day as Canada has vaccinated ever. Even when adjusted on a per capita basis, the United States is showing Canada how real countries operate.

I came down to Florida to speak to Canadians in the Sunshine State who have already received the vaccine. I put out a call for sources and the response was overwhelming. Nurses, seniors and essential workers fled to either Arizona or Florida to get the jab, citing Trudeau’s incompetence.

They were a bit like refugees — vaccine refugees.

In one instance, a nurse who had been working on the front lines in Canada throughout the whole pandemic had to go to Arizona for her shot. She was denied the very same in Canada for not being important enough to Trudeau.

The phenomenon of Canadians going to the United States to receive healthcare is not one that the mainstream media would like to share with you. Canadians, and in particular the news media in this country, like to brag about our state-funded healthcare. They never like to mention the sad fact that healthcare outcomes in this country are often bottom of the barrel when it comes to developed nations. The very idea of Canadians fleeing their socialist healthcare haven is enough to make alleged journalists at the state broadcaster nauseous. You won't find this story anywhere else.