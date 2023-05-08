We delivered nearly 9,000 signatures opposing the YWCA's trans keynote speaker

By Sheila Gunn Reid Fire Fae! Fae Johnstone, a biologically male trans-identified person formerly known as Zac Johnstone, has been selected by The Regina YWCA as the keynote speaker for the Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards to be held in Regina on May 6, 2023. Send an email

The YWCA, the recipient of $3 million in recent grants from the province of Saskatchewan, refused to acknowledge or accept the names of nearly 9,000 Canadians who object to a biological male being paid to speak on behalf of women and girls.

Don't worry. We mailed them the names from the post office around the corner.

My videographer, Kian Simone, bumped into Johnstone on the street outside the luxe hotel, The Hotel Regina, where Johnstone was staying at the expense of the allegedly cash-strapped YWCA.

We asked Johnstone — who crybullies online about his own safety — if he would denounce the threats of violence and social media deplatforming of women who disagree with the hiring of a biological male as the headliner at the biggest fundraiser the YWCA has every year.

Instead of answering my straightforward question, Johnstone blew smoke in my face and ran away like a coward, demonstrating an obvious disdain for strong women who won't bend to his radical agenda.

Then, Kian and I hit the legislature grounds in Regina for a powerful silent protest, led by Regina local and my dead friend, Lise Merle, and joined by other women who feel robbed of their voices and opportunities by biological men invading their spaces.

To see my other reports on Fae Johnstone, please visit www.FireFae.ca.