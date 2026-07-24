We filed a legal complaint demanding Elections Alberta investigate Forever Canadian!

Everyone can see the double standard: Elections Alberta only enforces the law against conservatives and people supporting independence. Law-breakers who oppose independence get a free pass.



It’s bad enough that one rogue judge, appointed by Justin Trudeau, single-handedly stopped the referendum by inventing a new Indigenous right. But now, to only enforce the law against the independence side? I can’t think of a faster way to undermine the public trust in elections.



Everyone’s talking about this double-standard. But no-one is doing anything about it!



Until now.

That's why today we're launching StopTheCheaters.com with a legal demand letter to ask Elections Alberta to formally investigate Forever Canadian. And we need your help to do it.



Last week, Rebel News hired Chad Williamson, our most successful litigator, to go into battle one more time. Yesterday, he filed a formal complaint against Thomas Lukaszuk’s law-breaking campaign group, called Forever Canadian.



You really have to see it.

Because that’s what this is about: the “remain” side of the debate being able to cheat with impunity.



A number of well-meaning Albertans have already written complaints to Elections Alberta. You don’t need a law degree to see the double standard. But Chad just raised the stakes:— a five-page demand letter, a ten-page formal legal complaint, and 226 pages of supporting evidence.



That’s 241 pages of legal threats, with an “or else” at the end. If Elections Alberta doesn’t investigate this scandal in the next 30 days, we’re going to sue Elections Alberta — by seeking a “judicial review” of its conduct in the Court of King’s Bench.

Read the letter, the complaint and the evidence for yourself!

It’s madness that Elections Alberta hasn’t done anything about this. Forever Canadian has actually registered as a “third party advertiser” with Elections Alberta. And it’s running a serious, well-funded campaign — a bus tour, offices in Edmonton and Calgary, rallies, and lots of professional signs.



Yet, according to its own public disclosure, it has raised exactly zero dollars.



I’ve seen this myself. On July 18 in Lethbridge, our pro-Alberta group happened to be in the exact same park as Forever Canadian, doing the same things — signs, flags, collecting donations. Only one of us is reporting that activity the way the law requires. Guess which one.



This is like a hockey game where the ref calls every hook and slash against one team and lets the other do whatever it wants. Nobody would call that fair. Why should a referendum on Alberta’s future face a lower standard?



Chad’s letter also documents how Elections Alberta hounded Rebel News before. Years ago, they investigated me over my book, Stop Notley — arguing that a book critical of the then-premier, sold during an election period, counted as unregistered political advertising. We fought it, and we’ve paid penalties before over technicalities like this. So we’re not asking for a free pass now. We’re asking for one-tier justice — the same rules, applied the same way, to everyone.



But our lawyer Chad doesn’t work for free, and 241 pages of legal work isn’t cheap. If you believe this referendum deserves equal enforcement, please go to StopTheCheaters.com to help pay his bill.



Help us demand fairness — we deserve it, and so do you.