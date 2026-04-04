We owe it to Iranian refugees to screen out radicals, says Sheila Gunn Reid

On Wednesday’s Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed concerns that lax Liberal immigration policies will allow Iranian regime officials and radicals to enter Canada as asylum seekers — to the detriment of Canadians and genuine Iranian refugees alike.

Sheila Gunn Reid pointed to a recent clip from an immigration committee meeting that suggests this is already happening.

“We already have IRGC officials [arriving], CBSA is saying, ‘They should be deported immediately,’ and the immigration refugee board is saying, ‘Actually, we’re going to give this person a hearing and we’re also going to hide their identity from the public,’” she explained.

“When you just land in Canada, get off a plane, assume a new identity, assume a new religion, assume a new backstory, and that’s the only thing that gets you in the country? It is crazy… that this is happening,” added Lise.

“This is owed to the real refugees of Iran,” said Sheila, “to properly screen out the bad guys. This isn’t about the real refugees, it’s about making sure that they get a running start in a safe country without the horrors of their country following them.”