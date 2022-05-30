WEF proposes eating mushrooms and algae as alternatives to meat

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The World Economic Forum (WEF) wants you to stop consuming meat and instead eat mushrooms, algae, and cactuses as a sustainable alternative to your current diet.

The move to replace meat with plant and insect-based alternatives is one that continues to be pushed by the global elites. Those same beings are the ones who see meat consumption as an unsustainable practice that is slowly destroying ecosystems and contributing massively to climate change.

The call for people to seek sustainable alternatives to meat came as the WEF wrapped up its meeting in Davos. A video summary, which the WEF posted on Twitter provides seven options to choose from.

Those seven options are: algae, lentils, fonio (has a nutty flavour), okra, moringa, spinach, and mushrooms.

This incredible computer is powered by algae.



Learn more about the power of the plant: https://t.co/NkwvAXCpOR pic.twitter.com/aPWaDpVOHL — World Economic Forum (@wef) May 30, 2022

The WEF touts algae as “an ideal replacement for meat,” suggesting that it has a “carbon negative profile,” and “essential fatty acids with high vitamins and antioxidant content.”

According to ALJAZEERA, “This food crisis is real, and we must find solutions,” World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

Plausible to say that humans consume bugs, or bug-based protein like cockroach milk, conditioning the population to eat more non-meat alternatives.

As detailed by Summit News, there has been a massive push by liberal intelligence to call for a change in global diets.

Vanderbilt University Professor, Amanda Little called for the world to start eating insects, that the European Union’s approval of the move provided bug eating a sort of “dignity,” because it goes without saying that most people consider eating bugs to be gross.

Earlier this year, Billionaire-owned Bloomberg said that in order for Americans to cope, they should replace their meat-based diets with lentils.

Efforts have also been made by environmental economics in Germany who called on taxes to be levied on meat products to fight climate change.

The battle to push an alternative instead of meat is ongoing. The elites who are used to dining on steaks and caviar are highly unlikely to change anytime soon, while the rest of us are forced to dine on algae and bug protein.