Welcome to Davos: home of the condescending oligarchs who rule from the shadows
Ezra Levant examines the annual gathering of global elites at the World Economic Forum's summit in Davos, Switzerland, and explains why it's an important event for Rebel News to cover.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
In case you've missed it, Rebel News is in Davos, Switzerland, covering the annual gathering of politicians, oligarchs, mainstream media outlets and some of the world's most powerful businesses.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra gave viewers a welcome to the exclusive ski resort town, located high in the Swiss Alps. This is the site where every year, a large collection of the most influential people assemble for a week, discussing ideas and plotting the next steps for governments and businesses alike.
The location is not an easy place to get to. It's an exclusive event, and the exorbitant costs of accommodation keeping many would-be critics away.
But as Ezra Levant explains, Rebel News needs to be here:
It's difficult to get here, which I think lets the folks who are here let their hair down.
The oligarchs, the billionaires, the 'masters of the universe' — They feel like they're amongst friends, they feel like they're far away from Washington D.C. or Ottawa or London where there's snooping media.
The only media allowed in are on the payroll, essentially. So when you approach them on the street, maybe they're more chatty than they normally were. Or, certainly, they just don't have the large entourage of bodyguards.
Follow along with all of Rebel News' coverage from the World Economic Forum, and help support our independent journalism at WEFreports.com.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.