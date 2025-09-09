On August 31, Niagara Regional Police responded to a medical assistance call at a Welland residence. Officers found signs of forced entry, launching a criminal investigation. A child was later transported to an out-of-region hospital for advanced care.

According to the authorities, the child was allegedly sexually assaulted without the parents knowing. The victim required extensive surgery to repair damage caused from the alleged assault.

After a witness came forward claiming to have video surveillance of the area, Niagara Police reviewed the video and identified a suspect.

Daniel Senecal, 25, faces multiple charges including aggravated sexual assault on a minor, assault, assault by choking, breaking and entering, and sexual interference.

Despite having a penis, Senecal reportedly identifies as female, raising concerns about the potential for housing in a female prison due to Liberal policy and special treatment within the detention system.

Mainstream media has not reported on Senecal's self-identification or the severity of the child's injuries, which some attribute to a desire to protect the image of transgender individuals.

Rebel News contacted Niagara Regional Police and visited the Niagara Detention Centre (Senecal's alleged location), but received no comment.

Senecal's bail hearing is pending.