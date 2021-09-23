What are the unintended consequences of vaccine passports?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the unintended consequences of the COVID vaccine passports.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about one famous photo of a dissident, August Landmesser, who was photographed refusing to perform the Nazi salute:

“...we all like to think we’re courageous and principled, and that we would have been that man. “But it’s one thing to think of that, when you’re surfing the Internet and you think about it for a few minutes, and the move on. But that man’s name was August Landmesser, and let me tell you about him. “He was a German, who fell in love with a Jew. They got engaged, but they couldn’t get married — because the Nuremberg laws were passed, forbidding Jews to marry non-Jews. Call it a vaccine passport of the day. Landmesser was a dissenter; he refused to salute. “...But that’s not how it ended. Here’s how it ended. His fiancée was sent to a concentration camp where she was killed. And Landmesser was arrested and imprisoned, and was sent into a prisoner’s battalion — prisoners forced to fight for Hitler. And he was killed in action. “So yeah. You think you’d be like Landmesser. But you wouldn’t. I mean, not one in a million would.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

