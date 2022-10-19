What do Conservative MPs think of the Emergencies Act inquiry?

E-transfer (Canada):

“I think it will be showing that the government was wrong,” stated Conservative MP Ziad Aboultaif, who represents the riding of Edmonton Manning. Aboultaif was commenting on what he hopes the results of the Emergencies Act Inquiry, currently ongoing in Ottawa, would be.

The Public Order Emergency Commission began its Emergencies Act inquiry on October 14 after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the act during the Freedom Convoy protests in February. The act obliges the government to conduct an independent investigation into its use after it is invoked as it is an extreme measure, trampling on the civil liberties of Canadians.

The Freedom Convoy was a peaceful demonstration that took place through the month of February, beginning in the end of January, to show discontent for Trudeau’s COVID-19 mandates.

Conservative members of Parliament Ziad Aboultaif, Eric Duncan, Warren Steinley, Scott Aitchison, Jasraj Hallan, Michael Barrett, and Kevin Waugh spoke to Rebel News and explained why they showed their support for the convoy, why they voted against the use of the Emergencies Act, and what they hope will be the outcome of the Inquiry.

Aitchison explained that he has opposed the invocation of the Emergencies Act from the beginning. “I’ve said all along that I thought it was completely unnecessary,” the current member of Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka affirmed.

“I don’t think they’re building the case here there weren’t other tools available,” Duncan, the current caucus-party liaison for Pierre Poilievre, said.

“I think what a lot of people are concluding is that it was completely unnecessary,” he continued, echoing Aboultaif.

Michael Barrett, shadow minister for government accountability and ethics, also told Rebel News what he thought of the Emergencies Act. He voiced his belief that the use of the Act was unnecessary, unjustified, and did not meet the requirement for its invocation.

“The government did not properly invoke this act,” he stated. “It’s unfortunate, it’s very consistent with what this government has done in the past.” Barrett continued and affirmed his hope that the commission will help “get transparency for Canadians.”

The party seemingly had the same opinion in regard to the commission, all echoing their leader’s view that it was unnecessary.

The commission will continue on until November 25, 2022. Among the expected witnesses are Trudeau himself, convoy organizer Tamara Lich, and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.