What do locals in affected communities of Nova Scotia’s mass shooting think of the Trudeau RCMP scandal?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In this report, my colleague Lincoln Jay and I interview locals in some of the Nova Scotia communities that are forever changed by Canada’s deadliest mass shooting. We get their input about the signs that they feel shouldn’t have been ignored about the killer, how they feel the killing spree was handled by authorities, and their thoughts about the Trudeau government RCMP scandal connected to the massacre which has been recently brought to light by an ongoing public inquiry into the mass shooting.

On April 18 and 19 of 2020, a Nova Scotian denturist named Gabriel Wortman committed what became Canada’s deadliest mass shooting. Wortman disguised himself as a police officer, hopped into his mock RCMP cruiser with his smuggled firearms, and set off to execute his wicked plan. He then drove close to 200 km, murdering 22 innocent people along the way including a pregnant woman, some of whom he knew personally.

After 13 long and deadly hours, Nova Scotia RCMP officers finally ended the rampage, by shooting Wortman dead at an Enfield gas station.

How could this happen? What were the signs about Wortman, if any, that should have been taken more seriously? How have the most affected communities coped since? And if the allegations are accurate that the head of the RCMP, Commissioner Brenda Lucki, the then-Minister of Public Safety, Bill Blair, and the Trudeau government were more focused on exploiting the massacre to further the Liberal’s gun ban than they were about the integrity of the investigation, what does that mean for the Public Safety of Canadians?

Two years later, Lincoln Jay and I travelled to Nova Scotia to bring you on-site reports from the proceedings of the independent public inquiry, called the Mass Causality Commission (MCC), which is trying to get some of the answers to those questions.

The MCC has held round table discussions with experts in mass trauma and public safety. They’ve interviewed those who were close to the victims, some who were close to the murderer, and some who were involved in the Nova Scotia government and RCMP’s dealings with the massacre.

The commission has also published information detailing Wortman’s physically and sexually violent history including videos of his former common-law partner Lisa Banfield, who was abused by Wortman for 19 years, as she explains her account of what occurred on the morning of the rampage. Recently, the Commission released a 100-page document titled the “Perpetrator’s Violence Towards Common-Law Spouse” that goes over the domestic abuse including police records and eyewitness statements. Banfield also testified during the Commission proceedings.

Click on the full video report to watch what else we found out about Wortman’s history as we take you to where the killer once lived in Dartmouth, the city of Truro where he evaded police, and rural Portapique where Wortman slaughtered 13 of his 22 victims.

None of the reports we are doing about this very important matter would be possible without the people who have gotten behind our journalism to cover our costs by donating at our special website where we post all of our reports related to the findings of the Mass Casualty Commission.

If you haven’t already done so, you can also sign and share our petition there at FireLucki.com to demand that RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki be terminated for the allegations that she chose to exploit the mass shooting for political gain.