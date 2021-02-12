Ezra Levant with knuckle tattoos. Could you imagine?

Well, in a different world, Ezra proclaimed his fists would be branded with the words: B-E-E-F and R-I-B-S. It all stems from a dream. A dream that dates back to a time before the internet was commonplace. A dream from a bygone-era where people were restricted to venting their frustrations over the airwaves of talk radio.

Akin to Kelsey Grammer's radio program on his sitcom Fraser, Ezra described his hypothetical show as a late night talk show where he'd give beef opinions, discuss crisis in the beef world, resolve disputes and issue proclamations. Beef court, if you will.

In this clip from a Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra wants to ask viewers one question:

Alright caller, what's your beef?