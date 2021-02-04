Whistle Stop Rebellion: Court sides to close cafe, owner Chris Scott risks arrest

Alberta Health Services has won an emergency injunction against the tiny Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, Alberta. But owner Chris Scott isn’t closing his doors, no matter what the government tries to do to him.

The Court of Queen’s Bench in Red Deer was the latest front in the battle to free the burger, where Alberta’s health bureaucracy successfully argued for a temporary order to close the central Alberta diner to in-person service.

Alberta restaurants may re-open for dine-in service at a reduced capacity this Monday, February 8.

The Whistle Stop re-opened two weeks ago to the open arms of the community and a groundswell of support that inspired dozens of other Alberta restaurants to open, as well. The diner has been met with repeated AHS closure orders, visits from local RCMP to gather evidence and a steady stream of customers from open to close.

Rebel News was on hand all day, in both Red Deer and Mirror, as simultaneous rallies were held in -25 degree weather to support Scott, who now faces being held in contempt of court and possible arrest if he continues to defy the lockdown restrictions on his business. I was on hand with Scott as he received the news that the injunction had been granted, and when he broke the news to his staff and customers.

If you would like to support Rebel News as we help Scott and his staff fight back against the government-forced closure of his business, and the threat of imprisonment for the crime of making a living, please donate at www.FightTheFines.com.