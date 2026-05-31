Who speaks for coal country?

A debate over a proposed coal mine in Alberta's Crowsnest Pass is pitting local economic interests against a campaign led by high-profile opponents from outside the region.

Speaking with Rebel News reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, Robbie Picard criticized what he described as wealthy and influential figures attempting to block a project many local residents support.

Picard argued that communities such as Blairmore and the broader Crowsnest Pass have struggled economically since previous mine closures and would benefit from the hundreds of jobs and increased tax revenue the project could generate.

“You have a very rich municipality picking on a very poor one,” Picard said, referring to opposition from ranchers and celebrity campaigners concerned about the mine's potential impact.

Among the project's most prominent critics are Canadian country music stars Corb Lund and George Canyon, who have backed efforts to halt the development through a citizen-led referendum campaign.

Picard questioned why outsiders should have significant influence over the future of a community where, he said, most residents support the mine. He also challenged concerns about water quality and environmental impacts, arguing that the industry and tourism can work together.

According to Picard, the issue extends beyond employment. He said industrial development provides a tax base that helps fund local services, infrastructure and community amenities.

“They're just trying to live their lives,” he said, adding that many residents feel their voices are being overshadowed by well-funded opponents.