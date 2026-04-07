Why are Carney voters still voting Liberal in byelections?

The Toronto riding of University—Rosedale is one of three ridings up for grabs in byelections slated for April 13.

This is a very big deal: should the Liberals win those byelections, Prime Minister Mark Carney will secure his coveted majority government. And he will most certainly use that majority government to fast-track his mandate, which has less to do with economic development and more to do with censorship and control.

Rebel News dropped by the riding last Monday to do exit interviews with those taking part in an advance poll.

Given that this riding has long been a Liberal stronghold, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that most people said they had indeed voted Liberal.

When asked why, most simply said that they’ve “always voted Liberal” – but did not provide any tangible reasons for being so loyal. Fascinating.

Certainly, the most surreal answer to the question, “Why did you vote Liberal?” was: “Why not?”

Seriously, one elderly gentleman actually said that. Alas, it looks as though philosophy has replaced critical thinking in Liberal-Land these days…

Cult of Carney: Why are University-Rosedale residents happy with the Liberals?



The Toronto riding of University–Rosedale is one of three ridings up for grabs in byelections slated for April 13.



This is a very big deal indeed: should the Liberals win those byelections, Prime… pic.twitter.com/vBqPt6tQok — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 3, 2026

Of note, we brought along our big, beautiful billboard truck to convey a simple message: Stop Carney. Alas, according to Elections Canada rules, Rebel News is not allowed to get involved in a byelection (other than reporting). So, in order to get our truck into these ridings, Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant had to set up a registered third-party advertising organization called For Canada.

For Canada needs to raise money to get the message out that Carney must be stopped. In that regard, Ezra and For Canada need supporters to go to www.ForCanada.ca and make a contribution given that Rebel News is forbidden from doing so due to those Elections Canada rules. Please go to www.ForCanada.ca and kindly make a donation.

As for the riding of University—Rosedale, the last time constituents went to the polls last April it was a Liberal landslide. The top three candidates were:

Chrystia Freeland, Liberal: 39,847 votes, 64.00%

Liz Grade, Conservative:14,624 votes, 23.49%

Serena Purdy, NDP: 6,168 votes, 9.91 %

In January, Freeland, who represented this downtown Toronto riding since 2015, announced her resignation. Now running for the Liberals is Danielle Martin, a family doctor and healthcare advocate.

Mortgage broker Don Hodgson is the Conservative candidate this time around.

Returning to the fray is NDP candidate Serena Purdy. We don’t know if this person is she/her or a he/him or a they/them or a ze/zir. Hopefully we can catch Ms. Purdy canvassing in the days ahead so we can see what gender equity card she is displaying. (Oops! Did we say “Ms.”? Did we say “she”? Our sincere apologies if we have misgendered Serena Purdy.)

With less than a week to go before those byelections take place, all we can say is pray for the best, prepare for the worst…

Click here to read Ezra's byelection battle plan and support ForCanada!