Why Canadians aren’t having children anymore

Canada’s declining birth rate is largely influenced by economic challenges, according to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. In a recent interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Poilievre highlighted that younger Canadians are postponing or forgoing parenthood due to unaffordable housing and the rising cost of living.

“If you cannot afford a home, then you have no place to raise children,” he stated, noting the increasing number of adults in their 30s still living with parents or in small apartments.

Federal immigration policies that expanded international student and temporary foreign worker programs have also contributed to wage suppression and heightened housing demand, exacerbating affordability issues. This cycle leaves fewer Canadians financially secure enough to start families, which, in turn, forces governments to rely more heavily on immigration to drive economic growth.

In addition to economic factors, there are also broader cultural and policy influences, such as changing family structures and escalating childcare costs.

It's clear that if these trends persist, Canada may confront significant long-term economic and social challenges linked to an aging population and slower population growth.

To counter these trends, Poilievre emphasized the urgent need to address affordability in Canada as a whole, asserting that making homes accessible and lowering the costs will empower more Canadians to consider starting families.