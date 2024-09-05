Why isn't Britain defending its borders? Journalist David Atherton weighs in

Illegal immigration has become a contentious issue in the United Kingdom. Under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the country developed a plan to send migrants to Rwanda. That plan, however, saw minimal — if any — success.

Now, with the Labour Party in control of the government, Keir Starmer has attempted to address the issue. Pivotally, in July, Starmer said his government would allow illegal migrants to seek asylum in the U.K.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by British journalist David Atherton for an in-depth discussion about the legacy of the British Empire and the United Kingdom's future.

When asked why the country has done so little to tackle illegal immigration and its harmful effects, David told Ezra: