Why isn't Britain defending its borders? Journalist David Atherton weighs in
'The excuse is that the French won't let us in their waters to let them take them back,' journalist David Atherton told The Ezra Levant Show.
Illegal immigration has become a contentious issue in the United Kingdom. Under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the country developed a plan to send migrants to Rwanda. That plan, however, saw minimal — if any — success.
Now, with the Labour Party in control of the government, Keir Starmer has attempted to address the issue. Pivotally, in July, Starmer said his government would allow illegal migrants to seek asylum in the U.K.
On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by British journalist David Atherton for an in-depth discussion about the legacy of the British Empire and the United Kingdom's future.
When asked why the country has done so little to tackle illegal immigration and its harmful effects, David told Ezra:
I can't work out why there is such a lack of will to stop this. Theoretically, we can't physically return [these people]. Under maritime law, we can return these people because they're technically illegal. But apparently the excuse is that the French won't let us in their waters to let them take them back.
It might just be a punishment because we left the EU in 2016, it might just be a spiteful way of getting back to us.
But the point is, if the French don't stop it and stop it now, the people will just keep coming and coming and coming. There will be no stop to it until Britain is as poor as the third world country (the migrants) came from, there will be no end to this illegal immigration that's going on.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.