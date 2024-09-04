Tonight, Ezra catches up with David Atherton for an extended conversation about the enduring legacy of the British Empire and its remarkable impact on the modern world.

The cultural symbols that have shaped British identity over the centuries, such as the statues of lions that commemorate British military victories and the monuments honoring figures like Queen Victoria are now under threat, at risk of being overshadowed by woke revisionist narratives that paint the empire in a purely negative light.

The pair discuss the Atherstone Ball Game, an annual event rooted in centuries of British culture. This chaotic and wild game, played with few rules, showcases the fighting spirit of the Anglo-Saxons, the indigenous British people. Compare this to the modern-day British spirit, which has been diminished by a growing sense of self-doubt and societal pressure to reject the nation's incredible past achievements.

The impact of British colonialism is now referenced only in conversations about 'sins of the past,' however little is credited to Britain for the remarkable achievements of colonised nations in areas like engineering, education and law. For example, India’s extensive railway system and agricultural advancements can be traced back to British rule.

Contrast British Empire’s legacy with that of other European empires, such as the Spanish and Portuguese, whose former colonies in South America have only recently adopted democratic systems. Countries once under British control tend to have more robust democratic institutions and economic success, such as Canada, Australia and Hong Kong.

This pride in the British legacy, however, is no longer universally shared. While there is room for legitimate criticism, the modern trend towards dismissing the entire British Empire as an oppressive force is overly simplistic. The British did far more than enrich themselves; they left behind systems of governance and development that have enormously benefited the countries they once ruled.

Figures like Rudyard Kipling, a poet who wrote extensively about British colonialism, provide further insight that the empire’s mission was often rooted in a genuine desire to improve the lives of those under British rule. While Kipling’s language may be outdated, his writings reveal a deep respect for the people of the British Empire, even if his views are not politically correct by today’s standards.