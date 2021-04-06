Why this Australian MP loves to cry racism so often

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland. SHOP NOW

Over the long weekend, a relatively new political party set up shop in the Victorian seaside town of Torquay, sparking "outrage" that made headlines.

Andy Meddick took to Facebook on Saturday, declaring his political opponents as "hateful racists who don't have a place in our community". The MP then urged his followers to "rid society" of his conservative counterparts.

The media didn't bother to challenge the MP's undemocratic and dangerous rhetoric. Instead, they amplified it.

But this isn't the first time Mr Meddick has used smears to avoid debating political issues.

Watch and share what happened last time we met at one of his protests.