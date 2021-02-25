“Why Whiteness?” Leaked college diversity training claims white people “dominant” over other races

A former staff member at Sheridan College in Mississauga, Ontario has provided documents from the college’s 'diversity training,' which is mandatory for all full time employees at the institution.

Among the images of a training slideshow is a table titled “Where Do I have Privilege or Marginality?” which attempts to explain the advantages certain groups have over others. For example, “White People” are “dominant” over the following “oppressed/marginalized groups”: non-white, black, Asian, South Asian, and indigenous people.

Also according to the table, adults are responsible for ageism, the oppression of “children, adolescents and elders.”

A slide with the title “Why Whiteness?” includes the following quote, “[White supremacy] captures the all-encompassing centrality and assumed superiority of people defines [sic] and perceived as white.” The documents include many such spelling errors.

Another slide, titled “Practicing Anti-Oppression,” advocates readers to push for increased diversity in different “spaces,” seemingly based only on diversity of physical appearance.

Under “More Effects of White Supremacy,” which falls under subsections “Anti-Oppression and Anti-Racism > Section 2: Racism,” readers are encouraged to watch a video titled “What Dark-Skinned People Will Never Tell You,” which ironically includes stories from black and Asian individuals about the perception of dark skin in different cultures, including among Koreans and Haitians.

Despite this, the labelling of the course material is clearly meant to imply these cultural facets are an effect of “white supremacy,” which would seem rather unusual to apply to the cultures mentioned in the video.

The former staff member alleges that these programs came into place after Dr. Jane Ngobia, VP of Inclusive Communities and former diversity officer, joined the faculty.

One of Ngobia's contributions available online is a letter in celebration of “Transgender Remembrance Day.”

The letter, among other things, explains the following:

“Transphobia may include: Intentional disbelief or disregard of a person’s pronouns or gender identity.”

Ngobia was also the assistant vice-president of Diversity and Human Rights at the University of Guelph when a viral video surfaced of students there confronting faculty members in 2015, claiming that the school was built on racism and their resident assistants were also “all racist.”