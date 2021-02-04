Wisconsin prosecutors allege Kyle Rittenhouse violated bail conditions, request arrest warrant

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool

Wisconsin prosecutors filed a motion for the arrest of Kyle Rittenhouse on Wednesday, on the grounds that he had breached the conditions of his bail. Rittenhouse, a teenager, is charged with shooting three men during the riots over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha County on Aug. 25.

Rittenhouse, 18, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third and a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession. He was released on bail after posting a $2 million bond last November.

Two of the three people Rittenhouse shot, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, died of their wounds. Rittenhouse also injured a third individual, Gaige Grosskreutz. The incident was captured on multiple livestreams and videos of the riots. The teenager surrendered himself to the police at his home in Antioch, Illinois a day following the shooting.

“I feel I had to protect myself,” Rittenhouse said in November. “I would have died that night if I didn’t.”

The Associated Press reports that Kenosha County prosecutors in Wisconsin alleged in a motion to the court that Rittenhouse “failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving” and asks that Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the case, to issue an arrest warrant and increase his bail by $200,000.

In the new motion, the Wisconsin prosecutors alleged that “they learned Rittenhouse was no longer living at his Antioch address after the court mailed him a notice and it was returned as undeliverable on Jan. 28. Kenosha detectives traveled to the address on Tuesday and discovered another man had rented the apartment and had been living there since mid-December.”

“He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond,” the prosecutors stated. “He is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison, so in comparison, potential future criminal penalties are insignificant.”

The AP reports that Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, filed a motion objecting to the request.