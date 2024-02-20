Woke Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci QUITS amid latest controversy

Save Australia Day Merchandise! Aussie supermarket chain Woolworths may be refusing to sell Australia Day merchandise this year, but the Rebel Store has you covered! Use code WOOLIES to get 15% off your order! SHOP NOW By Avi Yemini SIGN THE PETITION: Save Australia Day Australia Day is essential for Australians of all backgrounds! It's our one day of the year, and nobody should touch it. 4,477 signatures

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci has announced his resignation following a period of controversy marked by a contentious interview on ABC’s Four Corners and a disastrous desertion of Australia Day.

The announcement came via a statement to the ASX on Wednesday, with Woolworths marketing boss Amanda Bardwell slated to assume the role in September.

Banducci struggled with questions from a Four Corners reporter recently, before PR handlers intervened when he couldn't dictate terms during the on-the-record interview.

In his statement, Banducci expressed gratitude for his time with Woolworths, stressing the 'talent and passion' within the organisation.

The resignation is set to coincide with Woolworths Group's 100th year, marking the end of Banducci's 13-year tenure, including eight and a half years as Group CEO.

Talking up Banducci's contributions, Woolworths Group chair Scott Perkins praised his leadership and 'transformation' of the organisation. Australian shoppers had previously led a campaign to boycott Woolworths due to the retailer's stance on Australia Day merchandise.

The controversy further intensified as political figures like opposition leader Peter Dutton joined calls for the boycott, stating it was a matter of consumer choice.

The Australia Day debacle worsened when Banducci issued an internal memo claiming that the decision was not an attempt to "cancel" Australia Day but is based on declining merchandise sales, dropping below $1000 per supermarket.

However, the leaked letter outlined engagement with the Australia Day Council and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives to 'understand the evolving meaning of January 26.'

Banducci defended the display of banners for Diwali and Lunar New Year, offering the bizarre excuse that the corporate giant had a commitment to supporting diverse celebrations centred around connection over food, despite Australia Day's strong association with food products.