Work from home Alberta Health Services worker facing forced vaccination

A while back, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told Rebel News reporter Adam Soos that his government is not just against vaccine passports, but that the premier would actively oppose them.

So why is an Alberta government agency, Alberta Health Services, mandating COVID vaccines for employees and contractors?

The person you will meet today — although this person must remain anonymous so they don't lose their job — isn't anywhere near the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus the media keeps telling us is raging in Canadian hospitals. Instead, this person works in IT, from home and has done so since March 2020.

So why does this person need a jab to keep their job? Who is Alberta Health Services worried about? Their Amazon delivery man? Maybe the cat?

It's outrageous that anyone should be forced to take experimental medicine just to be able to earn a living and pay the bills, while the economy is a mess from rotating lockdowns. But it's more insane to find out that even people who work from home combating computer viruses (not real viruses) have to submit to private medical procedures too, just because they get a paycheque from the government.

That's why we are helping this AHS IT professional fight their vaccine passport. Rebel News has put them in contact with a top-notch lawyer, Chad Williamson from Williamson Law, to fight this attempt at a coerced inoculation in court.

Our anonymous client is one of the strategic and selective legal battles chosen by expert lawyers across the country to challenge the legality and constitutionality of vaccine passports for all of us. Chad Williamson is the lawyer who just beat seven of Justin Trudeau's legal mercenaries in Federal Court when the Liberals' hand-picked debates commission tried to block Rebel News from asking questions at the recent federal leaders' debates. You can see Chad's winning work at www.LetUsReport.com.

All this is to say: Chad's the best and will fight like a lion.

If you would like to contribute to the legal fight against medical segregation and the invasion of privacy that vaccine passports are bringing to Canada, please donate at www.FightVaccinePassports.com. All donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt from the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund.