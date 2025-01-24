Would you try 'eating ze bugs' at the World Economic Forum?

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

The World Economic Forum are no strangers to promoting the human consumption of insects.

They'll shine a light on an insect farm that is “changing the way we eat” or tell you “5 reasons why eating insects could reduce climate change” and or about how we should “give insects the role they deserve in our food systems.”

So, was it any surprise to see a company pitching energy bars made with insect protein on the streets of Davos at this year's World Economic Forum summit? After all, Switzerland legalized the eating of insects back in 2017.

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with a representative from Pumba, a company that sells “upcycled” protein and energy bars using insect protein as an ingredient, who was offering free samples to passersby.

So, was Davos willing to eat ze bugs?

“It's alright, like those protein bars,” one man said after trying it, adding it was “a bit tasteless.” Another thanked the man for his kind offering, only to say he was unlikely to eat it after realizing it included insects.

A group passing by stopped to try, and, in between bites of their Pumba bars, said “no,” they weren't fine with eating insects. To his credit, the Pumba representative said he eats them in his own life.

But what about vegetarians? Are they allowed to eat insects? “I don't know, but I'm about to try,” said one woman who told Ezra she didn't eat meat. “It's good,” she said, but was unwilling to commit to adding insects to her diet.

“My one concern with you, which I've shared with you, is I don't think there's sufficient disclosure on (the package) to let people know what they're getting into,” Ezra said after declining a sample of the bug bar. While the representative did tell those seeking samples Pumba included insect protein, the actual packaging only referred to “upcycling” and the insects' Latin names.

“I don't think one in 1,000 people knows alphitobius diaperinus is a bug,” Ezra added.

“I really think that many people probably still think like you, but I think also it's a trend, that it's picking up more and more speed and we are here on the forefront because there are not so many producers of insect-based food so far,” the Pumba representative countered. “But we are here, and we are showing it to the world.”