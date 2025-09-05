York Police Chief's advice: 'Comply' with home intruders

Following the murder of a father defending his family from a home invasion, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween had advice for residents: “comply” with intruders for your safety.

While Chief MacSween did say he'd like to see changes to the law, his comment encouraging compliance with criminals was widely ridiculed given the numerous high-profile violent crimes that have recently rocked the Greater Toronto Area.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini both blasted the chief for his suggestion to comply.

“Yes, the problem is bail reform. The problem is the removal of mandatory minimum sentences for a whole host of gang-related crimes because the Liberals said it was a reflection of systemic racism,” Sheila said.

“I'm sure the family of Abdul Aleem Farooqi, the man who was killed in his Vaughan home defending his child, appreciates the posthumous lecture from these cops about how he should have been a better listener to the marauding home invaders,” she added.

Something Chief MacSween could have done, the hosts agreed, was call out the politicians who have facilitated this violent crime wave through lax laws.

“Call out Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser and his ridiculous rhetoric on social media in response to Pierre Poilievre calling out the crime wave, the disastrous chaos that is unleashing on Canadian streets,” said Tamara.

“Canada's really starting to seem like the Wild West, where lawlessness and outlaws rule the streets and you're left basically to your own devices,” she continued, slamming Fraser for his downplaying of the need to strengthen the country's self-defence laws.

Instead of letting Canadians defend their homes by any means necessary, “we've got a government hellbent on spending whatever money it takes to disarm us,” Sheila said of the Liberals ongoing efforts to restrict and confiscate firearms.

“It's over and over again we hear, once they finally arrest these guys, they are out on bail, or they are recently released from an excessively short sentence. And there they are again, just off in the community wreaking havoc.”