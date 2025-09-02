Vaughan father shot dead defending family during home invasion; police hunt masked suspects

A 46-year-old father of three was shot to death inside his own home early Sunday, Aug. 31, while trying to shield his four-year-old daughter from armed intruders, according to colleagues and police.

York Regional Police (YRP) say officers were called shortly before 1 a.m. to a residence near Andreeta Dr. and Barons St. for a reported home invasion. Inside, they found Abdul Aleem Farooqi suffering “trauma to his body.” Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the break-in as a targeted robbery, emphasizing they do not believe Farooqi or his family were personally targeted beyond the home being selected. Three suspects in dark clothing and masks fled after the shooting. Homicide detectives are working to compile clearer descriptions.

A staff member at Farooqi’s company, Unique Providers duct cleaning, said he was shot “while trying to protect his four-year-old daughter who had a gun pointed at her,” calling him “a very caring and very good father.”

Farooqi was a well-known figure in Vaughan’s Muslim community; a viewing at his mosque was scheduled for Monday with burial to follow.

YRP appealed for security video and witnesses to call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or email [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or 1800222tips.com.

Former Toronto police officer Ron Chhinzer called the crime “shocking” on X. Last month, a Lindsay man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly fending off an overnight intruder with a knife; he survived. In that instance, the intruder was allegedly armed with a crossbow.

By Labour Day Monday, YRP said it was probing its third shooting in five days, including a separate, unrelated fatal shooting at a Langstaff Rd. and Jane St. commercial unit on Aug. 27, where Deuvane Donald Francis, 41, of Toronto was killed.