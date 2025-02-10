WATCH: You won’t believe who’s PROMOTING neo-Nazi talking points now

What happens when a Lebanese-Australian self-proclaimed activist invites a white nationalist on his podcast for an unchallenged, two-hour discussion? Well, aside from exposing their own hypocrisy, it also reveals the absurdity of their so-called ideology.

Last week, I defended Sam Newman against his critics, who smeared him for interviewing neo-Nazis without even watching the podcast. Newman, however, was mocking them the entire time. This latest interview? A completely different story.

An online influencer known as “Australians vs. The Agenda” (which, given his Lebanese background and support of people who want to deport him, might need a rebrand to “Lebo with the Nazi Agenda”) hosted a two-hour discussion with a Nazi that doesn't hide his wish to deport all immigrants including Lebanese-Australians if his group had the chance.

Unlike Newman’s interview, there was no pushback — just a platform for their self-declared racist views with the likes of Joel Davis, a former Antifa anarchist who somehow found his way to neo-Nazism, spewing his usual hate.

The conversation was riddled with the usual dribble, including their favourite scapegoat: the Jews. They even blamed “ZOG” (the so-called Zionist Occupied Government) when they couldn’t figure out how to connect a microphone. “We’ve been having quite a few technical gremlins trying to get this off the road,” Davis said. “The ZOG is trying to shut it down.”

But the most fascinating part? The bizarre alliance between the far-left and far-right. “I was an anarchist punk rocker and actually joined Antifa,” Davis admitted previously. “I was kicked out of Antifa by a legion of bluehead feminists because I was trying to regiment and organise them into a hierarchy.”

They also made it clear who they hate most — my Opposition Podcast co-host Rukshan Fernando, who, according to them, is even a bigger problem than me. “They pretend like they’re renegades against the system, but they get brought onto Sky News,” Davis said, before concluding that the real dissidents are the ones who get people fired for appearing on mainstream media.

And then came the real giveaway. The host, whose pinned tweet is his appearance on Sky News, and who spent two hours nodding along, let slip: “That’s the only way that we’re ever going to accomplish the goals that you guys want to achieve and the goals that I want to achieve.”

So much for being a neutral discussion.