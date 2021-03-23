DAILY | YouTube Demonetized Our Channel

  • By Rebel News
  • March 23, 2021
DAILY | YouTube Demonetized Our Channel
It finally happened.

Today we're discussing big news: Our YouTube channel has been demonetized.

Ezra Levant, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream.

So we're working on a plan to get off of YouTube. 

Sign up now: AfterYouTube.com.

Livestream Social Media
