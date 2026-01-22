Zelenskyy calls for US action against Russia in Davos plea

The Ukrainian president condemned Europe’s reliance on the ‘shadow oil fleet’ and urged Western allies to seize and redirect the flow of resources to cut off Putin’s war machine.

Tamara Ugolini
  January 22, 2026   |   News Analysis

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging Europe and the West to step up against Russia's aggression, calling out Europe's use of Russian oil as funding the opposition.

"Stop tankers from the shadow fleet," he demanded, insisting that seizing and selling Russian oil for Europe's benefit would cut off Putin's war machine.

“Why not?” he asked, comparing what’s happening in Ukraine with Venezuela’s Maduro, who is facing trial in New York after U.S. intervention. He contrasted this with Putin, noting that he roams free and is able to fight to reclaim his assets, which remain frozen in Western financial institutions.

"This is the fourth year of the biggest war in Europe since World War II," Zelenskyy said.

He also referenced Trump's remarks about buying Greenland, turning it into a broader argument for increased defence spending.

“Europe needs to know how to defend itself, and if you send soldiers to Greenland, what message does it send to Putin, to China, to Denmark?”

“If Russian warships are sailing freely around Greenland,” Zelenskyy says that Ukraine has the expertise to aid in the defence of this territory.

He warned against letting European capitals become "little Moscows," saying that Russia devalues human life, while the West must uphold it.

Zelenskyy urges world leaders to act immediately – on air, land and sea – to forge a “New World Order” not built on words, but action. “Only actions create order,” he declared.

On Trump, Zelenskyy said that Europe looks "lost" trying to sway him to change. “He will not change,” said Zelenskyy, “President Trump loves who he is, and he says he loves Europe, but he will not listen to this kind of Europe.”

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

