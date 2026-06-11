$200 billion for the Alto train? Parti Quebecois says 'no'

As the projected cost of Canada's proposed Alto high-speed rail network continues to climb, one Quebec political party is finally drawing a line in the sand.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced Tuesday that a PQ government would withdraw Quebec from the project, arguing that the province simply cannot afford to participate in another massive infrastructure gamble while facing record deficits and crumbling public infrastructure.

UN GOUVERNEMENT DU PARTI QUÉBÉCOIS SE RETIRERA DU PROJET DE TGV FÉDÉRAL, UN FIASCO FINANCIER À 200 MILLIARDS DE DOLLARS, AFIN DE PRIORISER L’ENTRETIEN DES INFRASTRUCTURES VÉTUSTES



Au Parti Québécois, on se bat contre le gaspillage depuis des années. Et depuis des années, on… pic.twitter.com/oA0ReqhE8m — Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (@PaulPlamondon) June 9, 2026

In a statement released Tuesday morning, St-Pierre Plamondon said Quebec must focus its resources on the state's core responsibilities, including health care, education and public safety, rather than committing billions of dollars to a transportation project whose benefits remain uncertain.

The PQ leader cited studies suggesting the high-speed rail network would have limited impact on reducing road congestion while potentially exposing taxpayers to enormous financial risks.

Those concerns have only intensified following comments made last month by Bloc Québécois MP Jean-Denis Garon, who warned that documents and studies he reviewed indicate the project's total cost could climb as high as $200 billion.

If those estimates prove accurate, the final price tag would be dramatically higher than what Canadians were initially promised when the project was first unveiled.

The figure also does not account for additional costs often associated with large-scale infrastructure projects, including expropriations, impacts on agricultural land, business disruptions and other unforeseen expenses.

St-Pierre Plamondon estimates Quebec's share of the project could reach approximately $40 billion. By comparison, Quebec's infrastructure maintenance deficit is currently estimated at roughly $45 billion.

Supporters of the PQ position argue that before investing tens of billions of dollars into a brand-new rail system, governments should first address deteriorating roads, aging schools and hospitals in need of major repairs.

Yet the announcement also raises questions about the Parti Québécois' position on another controversial transportation megaproject: Quebec City's tramway.

The tramway's projected cost has now climbed to approximately $12 billion, with critics warning that additional overruns remain likely. Opponents have also raised concerns about the project's impact on local businesses and argue that the proposed route is already served by an existing bus network.

The contrast has not gone unnoticed.

If Quebec cannot justify participating in a transportation project that could ultimately cost hundreds of billions of dollars, some observers are asking why similar concerns about public finances do not apply to the Quebec City tramway.

In his statement, St-Pierre Plamondon argued that Quebec has neither the interest nor the financial capacity to participate in a project that could ultimately serve Ottawa's nation-building objectives.

For supporters of fiscal restraint, the question now becomes whether the same standard will be applied consistently to major infrastructure projects at both the federal and provincial levels.

Regardless of where one stands on the issue, the Parti Québécois has become one of the first major political parties in Quebec to publicly challenge the Alto high-speed rail project.

Whether that position gains support from other political leaders remains to be seen.

Rebel News would like to hear from individuals affected by either the Alto high-speed rail project or Quebec City's tramway project.

Anyone with documents, information or testimony can contact [email protected] or [email protected].