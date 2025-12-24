2025 in review: Immigration abuse, food deception and workplace exploitation exposed

Ahead of the Christmas break and heading into a New Year, it’s worth looking back at the stories that you made impossible to ignore in 2025. These weren’t feel-good fluff pieces, but ones that exposed the decay of our systems and social fabric, while pulling back the curtain on what Canadians are actually dealing with every day.

Immigration abuse was a big one. Collapsing standards, lack of food transparency, and workplace exploitation followed.

Number four was a November whistleblower report from Cobourg, Ont., where a former Tim Hortons employee alleged fraud, discrimination, and unsafe food practices under a single franchise owner. English became optional, workers were segregated by language, and those who asked questions were punished with excessive labour while others coasted.

He provided evidence of fake Google reviews incentivized with free meals, managers gaming drive-thru metrics, expired food being served daily, and health inspections conveniently tipped off in advance. Most importantly, he shared his manager's direct words. They prefer hiring temporary foreign workers because the labour is subsidized through the likes of Ontario’s Immigrant Nominee Program, which suspended express entry skilled trades streams just a week before the interview aired.

When I asked Tim Hortons corporate for answers, they threatened libel instead. That response highlighted everything you need to know.

Number three exposed Health Canada’s attempt to quietly approve cloned and lab-grown meat, without mandatory labelling. Cells grown in labs, potentially landing on grocery shelves, while consumers remained in the dark. Major producers like DuBreton fought back, rightly insisting Canadians have a right to know what they’re eating. This wasn’t about innovation — it was about transparency. And Canadians overwhelmingly said: Don’t lie to us about our food.

Number two was “Welcome to your new Canada.” A raw look at the deterioration of public spaces — beaches turned into toilets, garbage piling up in parks, illegal fishing, and collapsing public standards. Videos from places like Crowe River weren’t anomalies, but rather warnings. Mass immigration without integration has consequences, and Canadians are done pretending otherwise.

And number one — the story that blew much of the above wide open — was from Picton, Ontario. A 17-year-old Tim Hortons employee shared messages where her manager tried to rope her into a $20,000 marriage fraud scheme to secure immigration status for her brother. When the minor refused, the workplace turned hostile. Police and Canadian Border Services got involved, but corporate stonewalled. The franchise owner tried to silence me by using the police as his personal security, though that didn’t work to his advantage.

These stories mattered because they’re about protecting our kids, our food, our communities, and our country.

Thank you for watching, sharing, and refusing to look away. We’ll be back in 2026; louder, tougher, and more determined than ever.

Merry Christmas. God bless you. And God bless Canada — glorious, still free.