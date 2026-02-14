23-year-old killed in Antifa attack in Lyon, France

Once again, the far left strikes violently — this time in France. On Thursday, February 12, 2026, in Lyon, the Némésis collective — a feminist group defending women's rights against threats from mass immigration and radical Islam — held a peaceful protest outside Sciences Po Lyon, where LFI MEP (La France Insoumise) and anti-Israel activist Rima Hassan were speaking.

Carrying a banner denouncing “islamo-leftists,” seven female activists were present, protected by about fifteen young men volunteers. The situation

escalated when Antifa militants attacked. One activist was dragged to the ground and strangled, then hospitalized. The protectors were then chased through adjacent streets, according to Mathilda, co-founder and spokesperson for Némésis for six years.

Quentin, a 23-year-old, was attacked and thrown to the ground, his head violently hitting the pavement, before being repeatedly kicked in the head and

body. He briefly got back up, walked a few meters, then collapsed, unconscious, recounted Mathilda.

Rushed to the hospital, he suffered a severe brain hemorrhage and was placed in an induced coma. His condition worsened to brain death; he succumbed to his injuries.

Mathilda describes the horror: “He was lynched with kicks. [...] It’s a lynching of extreme violence, an attempted homicide that could soon be qualified as homicide.”

She insists, “This was not a mutual brawl, but a targeted lynching.”

Mathilda denounces the impunity: “These people are allowed to act. A leader of these movements sits in the National Assembly, votes on laws, and is paid with

public money. [...] There is extreme impunity from the French government.”

She points to media bias: “Public media are very left-leaning; they mainly relay far-right violence, rarely from the far left. Fortunately, there are alternative media like CNews.”

On social media, at the time of the report, only a few right-wing voices had reacted — Eric Zemmour, Sarah Knafo, Marion Maréchal. At the time of publication, other political figures, such as Jordan Bardella, Marine Le Pen, and many others, have commented on the tragedy.

The government, Emmanuel Macron, at the time of publication, has still not commented.