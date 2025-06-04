Two males who identify as transgender crush female athletes in BC powerlifting … AGAIN

The British Columbia Powerlifting Association (BCPA), which operates in affiliation with the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU), has once again permitted at least two biological males to 'trans identify' themselves into women’s categories. Unsurprisingly, the duo have come out on top.

During the BCPA’s 2025 Provincial Championship Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships, held May 30 to June 1 at the Christine Sinclair Community Centre, biological males Audrey Yun and Stacey Beting outranked their competition in key women’s divisions.

Yun swept the entire women’s 84kg+ category by ranking first in squat, bench, and deadlift, with a total of 500 kilograms lifted — an astonishing 90 kilograms (198 lbs) more than the top female lifter in the same weight class.

Stacey Beting, another male-born competitor who identifies as a trans-woman, dominated the 69kg women’s squat competition by placing first. In total, Beting lifted 27.5 kilograms (61 lbs) more than the strongest female in the same weight category.

This isn’t the first time both Yun and Beting have stood atop the women’s podium. Last summer at the B.C. Summer Open, Rebel News captured Yun and Beting taking the podium in women’s powerlifting.

The two were free to dominate female athletes even more this time around, despite Yun receiving a previous suspension for allegedly harassing female athletes in Strongwoman competitions.

Rebel News reached out to the BCPA to ask if they’ve considered creating an open or third category to restore fairness in women’s powerlifting and what measures they took to ensure fair competition in the provincials. The BCPA has not responded.

“Women’s and girls’ sports are worth fighting for,” Tara Armstrong, an independent MLA representing Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, told Rebel News after learning of Yun and Beting’s biologically advantaged victories.

“Protecting the integrity of female sports requires acknowledging biological differences," continued Armstrong.

“Separate categories exist for a reason — it’s time we return to that.”

Armstrong recently sounded the alarm on this issue inside the legislature regarding the need to protect women’s spaces and children from the harms of radical gender ideology.

In April, the U.K. issued a landmark ruling that officially defined "woman" based on biological sex. This ruling restored protections for women in areas like sport. Days later, Armstrong asked Eby's NDP government two questions. First, could it also properly define the term "woman"? Second, would it act to protect sex-based rights in sport and beyond?

Instead of answers, Armstrong received accusations from NDP Attorney General Niki Sharma, smearing the MLA as “spreading hate.”

Rebel News also reached out to B.C.’s NDP Minister of Sport, Spencer Chandra Herbert, and B.C. Conservative Sport Critic, Mandeep Dhaliwal, for comment on this weekend’s competition. Neither responded.