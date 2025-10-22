80% of Conservatives say Canada's immigration is too high

While voters across party lines have opposed mass immigration in Canada, a new poll found Conservative voters are hitting historic highs when it comes to negative feelings towards the high volume of newcomers.

“The number of Conservative voters surveyed who say there's too much immigration has doubled over the last five years from 41 per cent in 2020 to 82 per cent — the highest number Environics has ever recorded for any demographic group in the 48 years it has been tracking opinions on this question,” reports the state broadcaster, warning, the positive “consensus” around adding more newcomers “is crumbling.”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the poll results and what this means for both the Conservative Party and the country moving forward.

When Canadians of all political parties learn about just how high the country's immigration levels have been, “even NDPers were like, 'oh that's just way too many,'” said Sheila. “They just had no clue what the numbers were. But once you told them, all the polling data said, yeah, this is way too many.”

The prominent issue provides Conservatives with an opportunity to convert NDP or Liberal voters, she added.

In the five years between 2020 and 2025, “half of Canadians opened their eyes and went: oh my goodness, what has happened,” remarked Lise.

“A lot of our societal issues are downstream of this,” Sheila said, suggesting Conservatives target immigration as an issue. “You fix this, you fix a lot of other things.”

Canada's struggles with mass immigration “is a perfect 80-20 issue,” added Lise, suggesting the party should focus on important issues like immigration and radical gender ideology because they provide an opportunity for “an easy win” with most people.

Explaining how mass immigration impacts health care, housing, inflation and education should be the core strategy for Conservatives, the pair agreed.

“As a Canadian citizen, your access to services has been severely limited by all the new arrivals in Canada,” Lise said. “To bring that up right now is really important.”