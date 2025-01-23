'Coal Man' John Kerry ambushed by entire Rebel News team

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where global elites gather to lecture you about how to live smaller, colder, poorer lives, Rebel News caught John Kerry, the former so-called climate czar of the United States, red-handed in his own high-carbon hypocrisy.

Kerry was all smiles until we started asking the tough questions.

When we asked him about Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Accord, he dismissed it like it didn’t matter. “We all expected him to do that,” he muttered. But that wasn’t the real story. The real story was what happened next.

When asked point-blank: How did you get here, Mr. Kerry? Did you fly commercial? He fumbled. “Partway,” he admitted. But when pressed, he couldn’t hide it. Of course, he flew on a private jet. The man who lectures the world on cutting carbon emissions is jet-setting to Davos, leaving a carbon footprint the size of a small country.

🚨 John Kerry AMBUSHED by entire Rebel News team in Davos



The former secretary of state and professional climate alarmist FORCED to admit he's sponsored by coal



You can't make this stuff up



GET MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N



Best team @SheilaGunnReid & @ezralevant! pic.twitter.com/tnsgwXVdow — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 23, 2025

It gets better.

Kerry revealed he works for Galvanize Climate Solutions, funded by billionaire Tom Steyer. You know, the guy who made his fortune in coal. Old King Coal himself. And here’s John Kerry, pocketing that coal money while telling you to turn down your thermostat.

Oh, and where was he going? Into a building sponsored by the United Arab Emirates—yes, OPEC’s UAE, funded by oil and gas.

These elites think they’re untouchable. They preach sacrifice for you while they fly private jets, rake in coal money, and live lives of unimaginable luxury. It’s disgusting.