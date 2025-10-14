Ezra Levant covers Tommy Robinson's unprecedented trial under Terrorism Act

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is on the ground in London, England as Tommy Robinson's trial under the U.K.'s Terrorism Act continues.

The British journalist and activist was charged in 2024 after he reportedly refused to provide authorities with the Pin to unlock his mobile phone while he was stopped by law enforcement while attempting to leave the U.K.

Tommy cited the protection of his journalistic materials and confidential sources as the reasoning for being unable to provide his Pin to the authorities.

While Tommy was stopped by authorities in July 2024, he was not formally charged under the Terrorism Act until October 2024. One of the officers involved in the incident allegedly stated that he became suspicious because Tommy wouldn't make eye contact, was driving alone, and was in a high-value vehicle while he was being detained.

WATCH: @TRobinsonNewEra answers questions from the legacy and independent press outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court and takes a question from @ezralevant. pic.twitter.com/Op9zu8eDUM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 14, 2025

Ezra discussed why the basis for Tommy's original detention and his charge under the Terrorism Act are likely not legitimate.

"What was clear, was that the cops who stopped Tommy didn't ask him a single question about terrorism. They only asked him about his politics, about news, about things that you can Google," he said.

"And that is not enough under the law to stop someone using the mighty Terrorism Act, which lets you arrest someone for any reason or no reason, for six hours, interrogate them, and they don't have the right to remain silent," Ezra continued.

FINAL THOUGHTS: @ezralevant reports on the conclusion of @TRobinsonNewEra's court trial right outside of the Westminster Magistrates' building.



Expands on the absurd live-posting ban and how the regime media continue to slander. pic.twitter.com/MbPNAkbu3a — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 14, 2025

The British journalist and activist announced that he will be travelling to Israel to tour the nation following his trial on Tuesday in London.

Tommy's sentencing hearing for his charge under the Terrorism Act is currently scheduled for November 4, 2025.