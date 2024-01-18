'Free Palestine' supporter stabs 3; RCMP has no clear answers

E-transfer (Canada):

The incident that occurred on December 20, where a man from Tunisia stabbed two colleagues at his workplace in Chicoutimi, Quebec, has garnered attention due to its potentially ideological undertones.

The attacker, Ahmed May, later posted a photo of himself on social media minutes after the assault, captioned, "Free Palestine."

Despite receiving limited media coverage initially, this incident raised concerns, prompting an inquiry into whether a terrorism investigation had been initiated. Strangely, after Alexa Lavoie submitted a request for information to the RCMP, an article appeared in mainstream media the next morning, and the RCMP responded only the next morning to our journalist, indicating that they had shared the information with friendly media before responding to the inquiry.

The attack occurred at La Belle et Le Bœuf restaurant, with Ahmed May allegedly wielding a knife. May, a Tunisian national with a work visa as a cook, was employed by the D resto group, which owns multiple dining establishments, including Starbucks. The motive behind the stabbing seems to stem from a dispute between May and the restaurant's director over assigned tasks.

May faces charges of attempted murder, assault against two police officers, and obstructing the work of law enforcement. The victims, a supervisor and a waitress, were attacked inside the restaurant, with the waitress managing to escape outside, where she received emergency first aid. Another employee reportedly experienced a traumatic shock, leading to a heart attack.

What makes this incident more disturbing is May's subsequent actions. Shortly after the terrifying attack, he posted a photo on Facebook, raising his finger and expressing support for Palestine. A closer look at May's Facebook activity reveals a series of posts endorsing Hamas, the radical Islamist group responsible for attacks against Israel.

May's posts include images of prominent Hamas figures and praise for the organization. Additionally, he used the pig emoji in conjunction with posts related to Israel, possibly intending to dehumanize Israelis. His social media activity suggests an alignment with Hamas ideologies, raising questions about the motives behind the attack.

These revelations, previously undisclosed by the media, prompted a request for information if an investigation for terrorism had been open from local Saguenay police, Quebec provincial police, or the RCMP. The RCMP confirmed the initiation of a terrorism investigation to our journalist but only after this information was leaked in the mainstream media.

