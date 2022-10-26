'He's a winner now,' says Patrick Brown supporter

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined with Rebel Reporter, David Menzies. They both discussed David's adventure to Speranza Banquet Hall in Brampton, Ont., headquarters for Team Patrick Brown. David spoke to supporters and got their opinion on Patrick Brown being re-elected.

David told Ezra:

Listen, as I was very surprised that we got in the door in the first place. We had our bags searched, there was a lot of security there. And then once they found we weren't weaponized, we were allowed in all. But then someone went, 'Wait a minute, his questions, are weaponized.'

David asked Patrick Brown supporters, "What do you think is Patrick Brown's greatest scandal to date?" And one lady said "you," referencing to David.

Other supports said that Brown was a "winner now," ignoring questions asked about his scandals.

